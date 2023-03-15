Seoul stocks open higher on eased U.S. banking, inflation jitters

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday as concerns eased over the collapse of U.S. banks, which jolted the global financial market this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 29.14 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,378.11 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Tuesday, the key stock index closed down nearly 3 percent, the biggest daily loss this year, amid lingering uncertainties about the fallout from the collapse of two U.S. banks.

U.S. stocks also rebounded from their trough Tuesday (local time) as banking shares rallied.

Also, U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in February in line with market forecasts, which provided support to the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise its key rate by a quarter percentage point.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 1.36 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.37 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor grew 1.35 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia jumping 3.15 percent. Chemical giant LG Chem gained 1.7 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,305.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.4 won from the previous session's close.

