'OMG' by NewJeans hits 200 mln Spotify streams
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- "OMG," a hit song from rookie girl group NewJeans, has garnered 200 million streams on Spotify, the group's agency said Wednesday.
The song had recorded 202,076,893 streams on the world's largest music streaming platform as of Monday, 70 days after its release on Jan. 2, ADOR said, citing data from the platform.
This brought to three the number of the band's songs that have garnered more than 200 million streams, along with "Hype Boy," one of its debut singles, and "Ditto."
The quintet's latest songs collected streams faster than the previous ones.
It took 186 days for "Hype Boy" to reach 200 million streams but only 68 days for "Ditto," released in December, according to the agency.
The group is expected to have all of its songs streamed more than 100 million times as "Attention" and "Cookie" have already hit the milestone and "Hurt," a track off the band's debut album "New Jeans," is on course to follow suit soon.
