PM honors victims of 1960 pro-democracy uprising in Masan

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday honored the victims of the pro-democracy uprising in the southeastern city of Masan, attending a ceremony that marked the 63rd anniversary of the protest.

The uprising occurred on March 15, 1960, in Masan to protest against the rigged presidential election and the government of then President Rhee Syng-man.

"The government will cherish the freedom, justice and democracy that the March 15 Uprising people of merit have established with their blood and sweat," Han said.

The government will raise honors of the victims as it recently elevated the status of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs to a full-fledged ministry from the sub-ministry level, Han said.

The Masan uprising is considered a pivotal movement that eventually led to the downfall of the Rhee government.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (front) burns incense in front of an altar at the March 15 National Cemetery in the southeastern coastal city of Changwon on March 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

