The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 15, 2023
SEOUL, Mar. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.53 3.54
2-M 3.55 3.56
3-M 3.57 3.60
6-M 3.67 3.69
12-M 3.73 3.74
