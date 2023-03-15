S. Korea-China passenger ferry services to resume after 3 years
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- International passenger ferry services between South Korea and China will resume next week after a hiatus of more than three years due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the maritime affairs ministry said Wednesday.
A total of 15 routes connecting South Korea's western ports of Incheon, Pyeongtaek and Gunsan, and 11 Chinese ports, including Qingdao and Dandong, will be back to normal operations starting Monday following the suspension since January 2020, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Around 2 million people used the service in 2019, it added.
The resumption came as demand for the service has grown in line with China's reopening and South Korea lifting entry restrictions on Chinese travelers recently given the stable virus situation at home and abroad, according to the ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
New PPP leader says S. Korea-Japan relations should be 'rewritten for future'
-
(3rd LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Kakao Entertainment to close Tapas Entertainment's Korean branch next month
-
9-yr prison terms sought for 2 Liberian officials for raping teenagers in Busan
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week