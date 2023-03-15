Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to offer US$200,000 to storm-hit Vanuatu

All News 11:35 March 15, 2023

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth US$200,000 to Vanuatu hit by massive cyclones earlier this month, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin swept across the Pacific country from March 1-3, affecting over 80 percent of its population and causing nationwide power outages, according to the ministry.

"The government hopes this assistance will help Vanuatuans affected by the cyclones swiftly return to their daily lives and recover from the damage," the ministry said in a release.

This undated file photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the foreign ministry's building in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

