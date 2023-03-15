Yoon, Japan's Kishida to hold joint press briefing after summit
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a joint press briefing following their summit in Tokyo this week, a presidential official said Wednesday.
Yoon and Kishida are set to meet Thursday on the first day of the South Korean president's two-day visit to Japan. The trip will come after Seoul announced its decision to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own without the participation of Japanese companies.
The two leaders plan to each announce the results of their talks at the press briefing, but there will be no joint statement on the summit, the presidential official told reporters.
The official also denied reports that the leaders plan to have dinner twice on Thursday, saying the Japanese government appears to be thinking about providing an opportunity and space for the leaders to have additional time for candid talks following their official dinner with their wives.
