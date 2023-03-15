4 civic activists indicted on pro-N. Korean espionage charges

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Four civic activists suspected of having worked for an alleged pro-North Korea spy ring based in the southeastern city of Changwon were indicted Wednesday on charges of violating the anti-communist National Security Law.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office referred the four suspects, including the leader surnamed Hwang, to court trials after investigating suspected espionage activities of the alleged spy ring, called the people's vanguard for independent unification.

They were arrested in late January on suspicion of establishing the Changwon organization in 2016 in support of North Korea's unification policies and contacting the North's agents in Cambodia and other countries to receive directives and money from them.

The suspects are also accused of collecting information on domestic situations and reporting it to Pyongyang in accordance with the directives.



A civic activist suspected of spying for North Korea arrives at a Seoul court to attend his arrest warrant hearing, in this file photo taken Jan. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

