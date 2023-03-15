Money supply down for 1st time in nearly decade in January: BOK
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply decreased for the first time in nearly 10 years in January, largely due to aggressive monetary tightening by the Bank of Korea (BOK), central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,803.4 trillion won (US$2.93 trillion) in January, down 6.7 trillion won, or 0.2 percent, from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The monthly M2 dropped for the first time since August 2013, when the figure contracted 0.1 percent.
The M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.
The BOK recently revised the December money supply with a 0.1 percent gain, from a 0.2 percent contraction.
Last month, the BOK left its policy interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent, the first freeze after seven straight months of increases amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown. The central bank also lowered its growth outlook for this year to 1.6 percent from a 1.7 percent rise predicted three months earlier.
The BOK attributed the money supply fall in January to a sharp decrease in on-demand bank deposits.
Amid the central bank's aggressive rate hikes, South Korea's on-demand bank deposits by firms and individuals decreased by 25.8 trillion won in January from a month ago.
Time deposits, in contrast, soared by 18.9 percent during the cited period.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
New PPP leader says S. Korea-Japan relations should be 'rewritten for future'
-
(3rd LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Kakao Entertainment to close Tapas Entertainment's Korean branch next month
-
9-yr prison terms sought for 2 Liberian officials for raping teenagers in Busan
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week