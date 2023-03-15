Korea Ginseng opens R&D center in U.S.
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC), South Korea's leading ginseng products maker, said Wednesday it has opened a research and development center in the United States, as it hopes to make further inroads into the world's largest market.
The new center, which opened Saturday (U.S. time) in the city of Fullerton, California, was established with the aim to increase production capabilities and develop new products for American consumers, the company explained.
It is the second global research center for the Korean ginseng products maker, after the one built in Shanghai.
KGC -- a subsidiary of South Korea's leading tobacco maker KT&G Corp. -- has been in the U.S. market since 2003. Its ginseng products are sold at Costco stores, Amazon and eBay, among others.
