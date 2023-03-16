Go to Contents Go to Navigation

7 companies to recall over 8,800 vehicles over faulty parts

All News 06:00 March 16, 2023

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., BMW and five other companies will voluntarily recall over 8,800 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The seven firms, which also include Mercedes-Benz Korea, Jaguar-Land Rover Korea, GM Asia-Pacific regional headquarters, Suzuki and Bike Korea, are recalling 8,875 units of 27 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The recalls are due to software problems with the electronic steering system in Hyundai's Avante N model, software problems in BMW's iX3 M Sport model's wireless charging system and the faulty rear camera system in the Cadillac XT5 imported by GM Asia-Pacific regional headquarters.

Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry added.

