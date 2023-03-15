SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DongwonInd 49,450 UP 1,750

SLCORP 26,150 UP 1,150

Yuhan 50,800 UP 700

HyundaiMtr 174,300 UP 3,300

AmoreG 36,250 UP 50

NHIS 8,820 DN 210

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

POSCO Holdings 326,500 UP 10,500

SamsungElec 59,800 UP 800

DB INSURANCE 75,200 UP 700

KCC 217,000 DN 6,000

SKBP 59,500 DN 1,100

MERITZ SECU 6,470 UP 100

Hanmi Science 34,950 UP 1,200

Ottogi 436,000 UP 3,000

HtlShilla 72,500 DN 700

SamsungF&MIns 216,000 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,370 UP 370

Kogas 25,750 UP 250

KIA CORP. 79,600 UP 3,300

DL 53,500 UP 800

HyundaiEng&Const 37,100 UP 1,600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,300 UP 450

SK hynix 79,100 DN 2,000

Youngpoong 565,000 UP 8,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,190 UP 80

GCH Corp 14,990 UP 50

SGBC 52,400 UP 2,400

LOTTE 28,650 DN 50

Hyosung 64,400 UP 500

LotteChilsung 159,600 UP 3,500

GS Retail 27,850 UP 450

GS E&C 21,450 UP 400

LS 71,900 UP 5,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES96700 UP2900

GC Corp 116,900 UP 200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,430 0

SKC 103,000 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 734,000 UP 9,000

KPIC 158,700 DN 1,900

(MORE)