KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongwonInd 49,450 UP 1,750
SLCORP 26,150 UP 1,150
Yuhan 50,800 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 174,300 UP 3,300
AmoreG 36,250 UP 50
NHIS 8,820 DN 210
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 326,500 UP 10,500
SamsungElec 59,800 UP 800
DB INSURANCE 75,200 UP 700
KCC 217,000 DN 6,000
SKBP 59,500 DN 1,100
MERITZ SECU 6,470 UP 100
Hanmi Science 34,950 UP 1,200
Ottogi 436,000 UP 3,000
HtlShilla 72,500 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 216,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,370 UP 370
Kogas 25,750 UP 250
KIA CORP. 79,600 UP 3,300
DL 53,500 UP 800
HyundaiEng&Const 37,100 UP 1,600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,300 UP 450
SK hynix 79,100 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 565,000 UP 8,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,190 UP 80
GCH Corp 14,990 UP 50
SGBC 52,400 UP 2,400
LOTTE 28,650 DN 50
Hyosung 64,400 UP 500
LotteChilsung 159,600 UP 3,500
GS Retail 27,850 UP 450
GS E&C 21,450 UP 400
LS 71,900 UP 5,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES96700 UP2900
GC Corp 116,900 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,430 0
SKC 103,000 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 734,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 158,700 DN 1,900
