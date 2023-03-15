KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 22,150 DN 100
Daewoong 15,200 UP 220
SSANGYONGCNE 5,660 UP 120
TaekwangInd 726,000 UP 7,000
LG Corp. 88,600 UP 3,300
SKNetworks 4,415 DN 125
Daesang 19,150 DN 10
PIAM 37,450 UP 5,300
Hyundai M&F INS 35,150 UP 650
ORION Holdings 15,490 UP 110
LG Uplus 10,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 0
KT 30,100 UP 850
SamsungEng 30,200 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG C&T 107,600 UP 600
COWAY 49,800 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG CARD 29,750 DN 50
PanOcean 5,900 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20800 DN100
CheilWorldwide 18,790 DN 60
LOTTE CONF 111,300 DN 400
Handsome 24,800 UP 300
DONGSUH 18,940 UP 30
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 DN 100
Hanon Systems 8,500 UP 60
SK 166,000 DN 1,600
LOTTE TOUR 12,220 UP 90
IBK 9,640 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,900 UP 1,800
ShinpoongPharm 18,750 UP 10
Asiana Airlines 13,080 UP 160
LX INT 29,000 UP 350
Hanwha 24,850 0
CJ 95,000 UP 1,700
DongkukStlMill 12,250 UP 60
DB HiTek 45,350 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,433 UP 39
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,300 UP 250
Boryung 8,550 UP 110
Shinsegae 207,500 UP 2,500
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
New PPP leader says S. Korea-Japan relations should be 'rewritten for future'
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
(LEAD) Kakao Entertainment to close Tapas Entertainment's Korean branch next month
9-yr prison terms sought for 2 Liberian officials for raping teenagers in Busan
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week
