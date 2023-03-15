KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
POSCO CHEMICAL 241,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,100 UP 700
Nongshim 353,000 UP 4,500
KSOE 73,700 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 149,700 DN 200
MS IND 18,860 UP 330
OCI 94,200 UP 3,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,010 UP 95
LS ELECTRIC 56,100 UP 3,400
Hanssem 51,800 DN 100
F&F 132,300 DN 2,200
KorZinc 542,000 UP 8,000
HMM 20,150 UP 200
S-Oil 79,500 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 54,400 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 65,600 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 144,400 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 252,000 DN 4,000
IS DONGSEO 41,850 UP 1,350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,800 UP 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,270 DN 55
SAMSUNG SDS 117,700 UP 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,600 UP 1,050
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,000 UP 950
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 DN 100
LIG Nex1 70,300 UP 2,200
HANWHA LIFE 2,620 UP 130
KIH 54,900 DN 1,200
AMOREPACIFIC 126,200 DN 1,000
GS 39,750 UP 500
FOOSUNG 12,050 UP 20
Fila Holdings 38,850 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,900 UP 100
SK Innovation 165,200 DN 4,800
HyundaiElev 26,050 UP 500
SamsungSecu 30,950 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,770 UP 280
SKTelecom 47,600 UP 650
S-1 51,800 DN 1,600
(MORE)
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
New PPP leader says S. Korea-Japan relations should be 'rewritten for future'
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
9-yr prison terms sought for 2 Liberian officials for raping teenagers in Busan
-
(LEAD) Kakao Entertainment to close Tapas Entertainment's Korean branch next month
-
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week