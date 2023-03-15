POSCO CHEMICAL 241,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 54,100 UP 700

Nongshim 353,000 UP 4,500

KSOE 73,700 UP 900

SamsungElecMech 149,700 DN 200

MS IND 18,860 UP 330

OCI 94,200 UP 3,200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0

SamsungHvyInd 5,010 UP 95

LS ELECTRIC 56,100 UP 3,400

Hanssem 51,800 DN 100

F&F 132,300 DN 2,200

KorZinc 542,000 UP 8,000

HMM 20,150 UP 200

S-Oil 79,500 UP 300

HYUNDAI WIA 54,400 UP 1,100

HyundaiMipoDock 65,600 UP 800

KumhoPetrochem 144,400 DN 1,900

LG Innotek 252,000 DN 4,000

IS DONGSEO 41,850 UP 1,350

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,800 UP 1,600

KUMHOTIRE 3,270 DN 55

SAMSUNG SDS 117,700 UP 700

KOREA AEROSPACE 42,600 UP 1,050

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,000 UP 950

HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 DN 100

LIG Nex1 70,300 UP 2,200

HANWHA LIFE 2,620 UP 130

KIH 54,900 DN 1,200

AMOREPACIFIC 126,200 DN 1,000

GS 39,750 UP 500

FOOSUNG 12,050 UP 20

Fila Holdings 38,850 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,900 UP 100

SK Innovation 165,200 DN 4,800

HyundaiElev 26,050 UP 500

SamsungSecu 30,950 DN 50

KG DONGBU STL 8,770 UP 280

SKTelecom 47,600 UP 650

S-1 51,800 DN 1,600

(MORE)