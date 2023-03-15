Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 March 15, 2023

POSCO CHEMICAL 241,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,100 UP 700
Nongshim 353,000 UP 4,500
KSOE 73,700 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 149,700 DN 200
MS IND 18,860 UP 330
OCI 94,200 UP 3,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,010 UP 95
LS ELECTRIC 56,100 UP 3,400
Hanssem 51,800 DN 100
F&F 132,300 DN 2,200
KorZinc 542,000 UP 8,000
HMM 20,150 UP 200
S-Oil 79,500 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 54,400 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 65,600 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 144,400 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 252,000 DN 4,000
IS DONGSEO 41,850 UP 1,350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,800 UP 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,270 DN 55
SAMSUNG SDS 117,700 UP 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,600 UP 1,050
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,000 UP 950
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 DN 100
LIG Nex1 70,300 UP 2,200
HANWHA LIFE 2,620 UP 130
KIH 54,900 DN 1,200
AMOREPACIFIC 126,200 DN 1,000
GS 39,750 UP 500
FOOSUNG 12,050 UP 20
Fila Holdings 38,850 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,900 UP 100
SK Innovation 165,200 DN 4,800
HyundaiElev 26,050 UP 500
SamsungSecu 30,950 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,770 UP 280
SKTelecom 47,600 UP 650
S-1 51,800 DN 1,600
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!