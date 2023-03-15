KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ZINUS 28,800 UP 300
Hanchem 195,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO 17,330 UP 100
DWS 42,250 UP 4,300
Mobis 219,000 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 99,300 UP 4,300
LG Display 14,090 DN 130
DWEC 4,270 UP 95
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,050 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 309,000 UP 4,000
Kangwonland 18,130 UP 90
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,250 UP 1,200
NAVER 196,400 UP 400
Kakao 59,300 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 117,400 UP 5,600
NCsoft 380,500 DN 8,500
KEPCO KPS 37,250 UP 1,750
Celltrion 151,200 UP 300
KT&G 86,900 UP 1,800
LG H&H 590,000 0
Doosan Enerbility 17,690 UP 910
Doosanfc 35,200 UP 1,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,800 DN 1,100
COSMAX 78,000 DN 1,100
KIWOOM 95,500 UP 1,900
LGCHEM 721,000 UP 16,000
TKG Huchems 19,040 0
JB Financial Group 9,110 UP 220
ShinhanGroup 35,450 UP 350
KEPCO E&C 72,400 UP 5,300
DSME 24,100 UP 1,400
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,700 UP 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,100 UP 950
HDSINFRA 7,680 UP 50
HITEJINRO 22,250 0
CJ LOGISTICS 77,500 DN 300
DOOSAN 103,300 UP 4,000
HanmiPharm 250,000 UP 3,500
GKL 18,500 0
HANJINKAL 46,800 DN 350
