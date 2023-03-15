KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SD Biosensor 20,200 UP 50
Meritz Financial 40,900 UP 950
POONGSAN 37,400 UP 600
BNK Financial Group 6,270 UP 60
emart 108,400 DN 2,000
KOLON IND 40,200 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 49,000 UP 600
Youngone Corp 45,800 DN 50
Hansae 16,400 DN 80
CSWIND 72,600 UP 3,700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 00 UP1100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,200 UP 450
CHONGKUNDANG 78,500 UP 2,500
DoubleUGames 41,900 UP 300
HL MANDO 45,700 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 UP 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,350 UP 1,250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,730 UP 250
Netmarble 56,300 DN 600
KRAFTON 158,000 DN 3,700
HD HYUNDAI 57,000 UP 1,000
ORION 132,100 UP 4,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,600 UP 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,160 UP 210
BGF Retail 177,100 DN 2,200
SKCHEM 74,400 DN 400
HDC-OP 11,360 UP 390
HYOSUNG TNC 407,500 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 405,500 DN 500
SKBS 68,300 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 UP 90
KakaoBank 24,350 UP 50
HYBE 173,500 DN 200
SK ie technology 62,000 DN 200
LG Energy Solution 565,000 UP 17,000
DL E&C 32,900 UP 1,100
kakaopay 60,300 DN 1,500
K Car 11,150 UP 90
SKSQUARE 35,650 DN 250
HANILCMT 11,370 UP 510
(END)
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
New PPP leader says S. Korea-Japan relations should be 'rewritten for future'
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
9-yr prison terms sought for 2 Liberian officials for raping teenagers in Busan
-
(LEAD) Kakao Entertainment to close Tapas Entertainment's Korean branch next month
-
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week