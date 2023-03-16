(5th LD) Yoon calls for closer cooperation with Japan against N.K. threats during summit with Kishida

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's remarks, details; RESTRUCTURES)

By Lee Haye-ah

TOKYO, March 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday that South Korea and Japan should work together to deal with threats from North Korea, as he opened a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo amid a thaw in the long-strained relations between the two countries.

The summit took place at the prime minister's official residence hours after the South Korean president arrived in the country on a highly symbolic trip in the wake of the resolution of a protracted row over wartime forced labor.

Shortly before Yoon's departure, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the East Sea, a provocation that underlined the need for closer security cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo as well as for trilateral cooperation with the United States.

"North Korea's nuclear and missile threat, which is getting increasingly sophisticated by the day, is a huge threat to peace and stability, not only in East Asia but also in the international community," Yoon said in his opening remarks.

"South Korea and Japan should work closely together in solidarity, and wisely deal with such unlawful threats and dilemmas for the international community," he said.

Kishida said the two countries have an opportunity to open up a new chapter in their relations and that the two leaders agreed to resume shuttle diplomacy, or regular visits to each other's countries.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) salutes the national flag during an honor guard inspection prior to summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the latter's residence in Tokyo on March 16, 2023. Yoon began a two-day trip to Japan to put strained relations back on track. (Yonhap)

Yoon's two-day visit is South Korea's first bilateral presidential trip to the neighboring nation in 12 years, an illustration showing how long the relations between the two countries have been frayed over historical disputes.

Ahead of the summit, which was preceded by a joint inspection of an honor guard at the prime minister's residence, the two governments and business communities announced a series of agreements aimed at improving the bilateral relationship.

Japan agreed to lift its restrictions on exports of key industrial materials for semiconductors and displays, which had been placed on South Korea in 2019 in apparent response to the forced labor dispute.

The two countries' big business lobbies also said they would each create a fund to promote joint research and youth exchanges.

Details of the summit were expected to be announced later at a joint press briefing by the leaders.

They will then have dinner together.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and first lady Kim Keon Hee disembark the presidential plane after arriving at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on March 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

This week's trip came less than two weeks after Seoul announced a solution to the long-running dispute over compensation for Koreans forced into hard labor for Japanese companies when Korea was under Japan's colonial rule from 1910-1945.

Under the plan, a public foundation affiliated with the interior ministry will compensate the victims with donations from domestic businesses, a solution that has already been rejected by some of the victims for the lack of participation by Japanese firms.

Yoon has said the decision was "a determination aimed at moving toward a future-oriented relationship between South Korea and Japan," a reference to the various historical disputes that have plagued bilateral relations amid South Koreans' lingering resentment over Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Yoon has stressed the importance of improving the bilateral relationship in order to effectively counter the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons program, including through trilateral cooperation with the United States.

He has also said an improved relationship will help increase exchanges between the two countries' businesses and ultimately benefit their economies.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) is welcomed by South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min after arriving at Tokyo's Haneda airport on March 16, 2023, to hold summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Yonhap)

"This visit has the significance of signaling that the South Korea-Japan relationship, which has been strained until now, has entered the normalization stage in earnest," National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said during a press briefing Tuesday.

"The two leaders will discuss normalization measures for the overall South Korea-Japan relationship, including the implementation of the solution to the issue of the forced labor ruling," Kim said, referring to the South Korean Supreme Court rulings in 2018 that ordered two Japanese companies -- Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries -- to compensate Korean forced labor victims.

"I also believe there will be an opportunity to talk about ways to resolve the policy barriers hampering economic cooperation and about deepening the economic cooperation between the two countries," he said.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a photo prior to their talks in New York, in this file photo taken Sept. 21, 2022, as they meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. (Yonhap)

Also expected to be on the table during Thursday's summit were an array of pending issues between the two countries, including the General Security of Military Information Agreement, a military intelligence sharing pact that was initially set to be suspended under the former Moon Jae-in administration before the decision was put on hold.

Other issues included Japan's export restrictions against South Korea, its removal of South Korea from a "white list" of favored trade partners and Seoul's complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the export controls.

Seoul's trade ministry said shortly before the summit it would withdraw the complaint from the WTO.

Yoon kicked off his working visit by meeting with Korean residents over lunch. This is his first visit to Japan since taking office and the first by a South Korean president in nearly four years.

Former President Moon visited Osaka in 2019, but that trip was for a G-20 summit, not a bilateral visit.

The last bilateral visit was by former President Lee Myung-bak in December 2011.

On Friday, Yoon plans to meet with members of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union and the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee, hold a business roundtable over lunch with key business leaders from both countries, and speak to Japanese and South Korean college students at Keio University.

First lady Kim Keon Hee is accompanying Yoon on the trip and will attend various events, including a meeting with Kishida's wife, Yuko.

"Through the summit and dinner, the two leaders are expected to affirm to each other their commitment to developing the bilateral relationship while building the personal trust between them," Kim, the national security adviser, said.

"The confidence building between President Yoon and Prime Minister Kishida is expected to have a positive impact on the friendship and exchanges between the two countries' peoples going forward," he said.

Yoon and Kishida have held bilateral summits on the sidelines of multilateral gatherings. They met during the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September and again during a gathering led by Southeast Asian nations in Cambodia in November.



South Korea's National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han gives a briefing on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming two-day visit to Japan at the presidential office in Seoul on March 14, 2023. Yoon will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on March 16. (Yonhap)

