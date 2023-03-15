Defense ministry raided over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the defense ministry on Wednesday as part of an investigation into claims of a fortune teller's alleged involvement in the relocation of the presidential residence.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to the ministry headquarters in Seoul's Yongsan district to seize evidence, including vehicle entry records, officials said.
The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol had earlier filed a complaint for libel charges against several people, including Kim Jong-dae, a former lawmaker of the minor progressive Justice Party, who alleged the fortune teller, known as Cheongong, made visits to the Army office inside the ministry compound.
The presidential office lodged an additional complaint against former defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan and two news outlets last month that claimed Cheongong, accompanied by the head of the presidential security service, visited the Army office as well as the Army chief's official residence.
After winning the March 9 presidential election last year, Yoon carried out his campaign promise and relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan, central Seoul.
The former foreign minister's residence in Hannam-dong has also been transformed into a new presidential residence. Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee moved into the new residence in November.
Yoon's office has flatly denied the allegations of Cheongong's involvement.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
New PPP leader says S. Korea-Japan relations should be 'rewritten for future'
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(4th LD) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon elected new leader of ruling party
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
9-yr prison terms sought for 2 Liberian officials for raping teenagers in Busan
-
(LEAD) Kakao Entertainment to close Tapas Entertainment's Korean branch next month
-
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week