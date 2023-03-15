S. Korea joins U.S.-led multinational anti-submarine exercise
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy is participating in a U.S.-led multinational anti-submarine warfare exercise in waters off Guam, officials said Wednesday.
The Navy sent two P-3 maritime surveillance aircraft and 40 sailors to Sea Dragon 23, which began Wednesday and will last through the end of this month.
The annual exercise launched in 2014 is aimed at enhancing joint anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Five countries, including India, Canada and Japan, are participating this year.
The exercise came right after North Korea fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine in waters off its east coast Sunday.
It is the North's first firing of cruise missiles from a submarine, widely viewed as an apparent show of force against a major South Korea-U.S. combined military exercise.
