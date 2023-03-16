U.S. diplomat to visit S. Korea for talks on energy cooperation

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. state department official will visit South Korea this week for talks on enhancing cooperation on clean energy and global energy security, the department said Wednesday.

Geoffrey Pyatt, assistant secretary of state for energy resources, will be in Seoul from Thursday to Saturday to "advance U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) public and private cooperation in furthering the clean energy transition and strengthening global energy security," the department said in a press release.

"In Seoul, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will co-chair the 9th U.S.-ROK Energy Security Dialogue with representatives of the ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs," it added. ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's formal name.

The U.S. diplomat will also take part in a roundtable discussion with U.S. and South Korean companies on clean energy technologies, according to the department.

