Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon dismisses possibility of forced labor issue reigniting (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to set up world's largest semiconductor cluster in Yongin (Kookmin Daily)
-- Samsung to invest 300 tln won to build world's largest chip cluster (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to set mega semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to set up world's largest semiconductor cluster in Yongin (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea to build 15 industrial parks; Samsung to invest 300 tln won in Yongin (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Samsung to invest 300 tln won to build world's largest chip cluster in Yongin (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon reassures Japan, S. Korea will not 'exercise right to indemnity' on forced labor issue (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says tech industry is key security asset, important to livelihood issue (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon declares plan to make S. Korea attractive for investments; world's largest chip cluster to be built (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- World's largest semiconductor cluster to be built in Yongin (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon to restore economic ties during Japan trip (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea sets out 300 tln-won plan to build world's largest system chip cluster (Korea Herald)
-- More North Korean defectors pursue entrepreneurship for better life (Korea Times)
