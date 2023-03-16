(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea ahead of planned S. Korea-Japan summit
(ATTN: UPDATES with JCS' explanation in paras 2-4; RECASTS headline, lead)
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, Seoul's military said, hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan are set to meet to discuss the recalcitrant regime's evolving threats and other shared challenges.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 7:10 a.m. It did not immediately provide other details.
"While strengthening its monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
The North previously fired what it claimed to be a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Feb. 18.
President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plan to hold a summit in Tokyo, where the North's nuclear and missile threats are expected to be high on their agenda.
The latest launch also came amid the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Freedom Shield (FS) exercise, which the North has decried as "preparations for a war of aggression" against it.
The North fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday and what it claimed to be two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine two days earlier. The launches were seen as a response to the FS exercise.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
New PPP leader says S. Korea-Japan relations should be 'rewritten for future'
-
New ruling party leader stresses unity on 1st day
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week
-
Defense ministry raided over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area