Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 16, 2023

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/00 Cloudy 20

Incheon 08/01 Cloudy 20

Suwon 10/-1 Sunny 20

Cheongju 12/01 Sunny 20

Daejeon 13/-1 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 11/-4 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 13/05 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 13/01 Sunny 20

Gwangju 16/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/07 Cloudy 30

Daegu 16/04 Sunny 20

Busan 17/08 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!