Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 16, 2023
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/00 Cloudy 20
Incheon 08/01 Cloudy 20
Suwon 10/-1 Sunny 20
Cheongju 12/01 Sunny 20
Daejeon 13/-1 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 11/-4 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 13/05 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 13/01 Sunny 20
Gwangju 16/03 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/07 Cloudy 30
Daegu 16/04 Sunny 20
Busan 17/08 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
New PPP leader says S. Korea-Japan relations should be 'rewritten for future'
-
New ruling party leader stresses unity on 1st day
Most Saved
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
Defense ministry raided over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence
-
Grandson calls ex-President Chun Doo-hwan 'slaughterer'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week