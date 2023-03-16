Yoon warns N. Korea will pay for provocations
All News 09:41 March 16, 2023
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Thursday that North Korea will pay for provocations, shortly after Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Yoon made the remarks as he attended an emergency National Security Council meeting before he heads to Japan for summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Yoon also ordered the military to thoroughly conduct joint drills with the United States to maintain readiness against North Korea, Yoon's office said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
New PPP leader says S. Korea-Japan relations should be 'rewritten for future'
-
New ruling party leader stresses unity on 1st day
Most Saved
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
Seoul's riverscape to undergo extensive transformation
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
Defense ministry raided over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence
-
Grandson calls ex-President Chun Doo-hwan 'slaughterer'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week