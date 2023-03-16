Yoon warns N. Korea will pay for provocations

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Thursday that North Korea will pay for provocations, shortly after Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Yoon made the remarks as he attended an emergency National Security Council meeting before he heads to Japan for summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Yoon also ordered the military to thoroughly conduct joint drills with the United States to maintain readiness against North Korea, Yoon's office said.

