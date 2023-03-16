SK Inc. to sell stake in U.S. car-sharing platform with eyes on Southeast Asia

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- SK Inc., the holding company of South Korea's SK Group, said Thursday it is selling its entire stake in a U.S. car-sharing company as it seeks to make further inroads into the fast-growing mobility market in Southeast Asia.

SK Inc. will sell its 2.98 percent stake in Turo, a San Francisco-based peer-to-peer vehicle car-sharing company, to an existing shareholder, G Squared, for US$67.5 million, the Seoul-based company said in a release.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of this year. SK had initially invested $35 million in Turo in 2017.

SK Inc. said it plans to bolster investment in car-sharing and other mobility sectors, such as electric vehicle charging and self-driving solutions, in Korea and Southeast Asia.

SK Inc. will focus on its Socar platform in Malaysia, a car-sharing service majority owned by SK, to help expand its foothold in the neighboring markets, including Indonesia that has a huge growth potential given its population of nearly 300 million, it said.

Socar Malaysia currently has the largest market share in the country.



A woman uses the Socar car-sharing platform, backed by SK Inc., at a shopping mall in Bangsar, a suburb on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, in this photo provided by SK Inc. on March 16, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

