SEOUL, Mar. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.52 3.53

2-M 3.54 3.55

3-M 3.56 3.57

6-M 3.66 3.67

12-M 3.72 3.73



