PM calls for new police officers to root out violence at schools, construction sites
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called Thursday for newly commissioned police officers to root out violence at schools and construction sites.
"No one can be an exception to the establishment of law and order," Han told a joint commissioning ceremony for police lieutenants and inspectors.
"In particular, violence at construction sites, school violence, and crimes against children and adolescents must be eradicated," Han said.
Han also urged them to make efforts to protect vulnerable people by cracking down on rental scams, phishing frauds, drug crimes and stalking.
"Protecting the safety of the people is the first mission that should be prioritized," Han said.
