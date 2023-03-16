Police raid labor umbrella group over suspected bribery by ranking official
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Police on Thursday raided the head office of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), a leading labor umbrella group, over corruption allegations involving one of its ranking officials.
Investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency searched the FKTU office in Yeouido, southwestern Seoul, and the home of its former vice chair surnamed Kang to secure evidence on his suspected bribery and breach of trust.
Kang also had his mobile phone confiscated on suspicion that he pocketed 100 million won (US$76,300) from the Korean Construction Industry Trade Union (KCITU) in exchange for help in its reentry into the wing of the FKTU.
In addition, Kang is suspected of having attempted to offer half of the money to another FKTU official.
The KCITU was expelled from the FKTU membership in July last year over an embezzlement scandal and has since tried to reenter the labor umbrella group to recover its influence on construction sites.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
