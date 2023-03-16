S. Korea withdraws WTO complaint about Japan's export curb

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Thursday to withdraw its complaint filed with the World Trade Organization, as Japan vowed to lift its export curb of key semiconductor materials against Seoul ahead of the crucial summit of their leaders in Tokyo.

The move came after Japan decided to lift its export restrictions on three materials critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays -- fluorine polyimide, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride -- to South Korea.

The two countries also plan to continue talks to reinstate each other to their "whitelist" of trusted trading partners.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Japan earlier in the day for a summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on a highly symbolic trip signaling a significant warming of long-strained relations following the resolution of a row over wartime forced labor.

The two-day visit is South Korea's first bilateral presidential trip to the neighboring nation in 12 years, an illustration showing how long the relations between the two countries have been frayed over historical disputes.

