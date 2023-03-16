Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The ministry's excavation team and troops from the 1st Marine Division recovered the remains and personal items of Pfc. Tae Jae-myeong in Gyeongju, 371 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in September 2020.

The team confirmed his identity through DNA analysis based on a sample provided by his younger sister the next year.

Tae is presumed to have served as part of the Army's Capital Division after joining the military in 1950. He died on Aug. 10 that year at age 20 during a battle in the city's outskirts.

South Korea has so far identified the remains of 206 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.

Members of the defense ministry's excavation team recover the remains of Pfc. Tae Jae-myeong in Gyeongju, 371 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in September 2020, in this photo provided by the ministry on March 16, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

