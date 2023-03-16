SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Daewoong 14,630 DN 570

AmoreG 35,900 DN 350

HyundaiMtr 174,000 DN 300

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,180 DN 190

SamsungF&MIns 212,500 DN 3,500

Kogas 25,700 DN 50

KSOE 72,300 DN 1,400

MERITZ SECU 6,600 UP 130

Hanssem 52,600 UP 800

F&F 129,900 DN 2,400

SamsungElecMech 150,500 UP 800

HtlShilla 71,800 DN 700

Hanmi Science 36,900 UP 1,950

LX INT 28,600 DN 400

DongkukStlMill 11,850 DN 400

Hyundai M&F INS 34,150 DN 1,000

Daesang 19,010 DN 140

TaihanElecWire 1,412 DN 21

CJ 95,300 UP 300

HyundaiEng&Const 36,750 DN 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,750 DN 550

Hanwha 24,900 UP 50

Youngpoong 563,000 DN 2,000

DB HiTek 47,150 UP 1,800

POSCO CHEMICAL 269,500 UP 28,500

SK hynix 79,000 DN 100

KPIC 159,100 UP 400

GS E&C 21,000 DN 450

DongwonInd 49,000 DN 450

SLCORP 25,500 DN 650

Yuhan 50,700 DN 100

SamsungElec 59,900 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 739,000 UP 5,000

GC Corp 115,600 DN 1,300

NHIS 8,590 DN 230

LS 69,900 DN 2,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES94800 DN1900

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,390 DN 40

SKC 101,100 DN 1,900

DB INSURANCE 73,900 DN 1,300

(MORE)