KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 14,630 DN 570
AmoreG 35,900 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 174,000 DN 300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,180 DN 190
SamsungF&MIns 212,500 DN 3,500
Kogas 25,700 DN 50
KSOE 72,300 DN 1,400
MERITZ SECU 6,600 UP 130
Hanssem 52,600 UP 800
F&F 129,900 DN 2,400
SamsungElecMech 150,500 UP 800
HtlShilla 71,800 DN 700
Hanmi Science 36,900 UP 1,950
LX INT 28,600 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 11,850 DN 400
Hyundai M&F INS 34,150 DN 1,000
Daesang 19,010 DN 140
TaihanElecWire 1,412 DN 21
CJ 95,300 UP 300
HyundaiEng&Const 36,750 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,750 DN 550
Hanwha 24,900 UP 50
Youngpoong 563,000 DN 2,000
DB HiTek 47,150 UP 1,800
POSCO CHEMICAL 269,500 UP 28,500
SK hynix 79,000 DN 100
KPIC 159,100 UP 400
GS E&C 21,000 DN 450
DongwonInd 49,000 DN 450
SLCORP 25,500 DN 650
Yuhan 50,700 DN 100
SamsungElec 59,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 739,000 UP 5,000
GC Corp 115,600 DN 1,300
NHIS 8,590 DN 230
LS 69,900 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES94800 DN1900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,390 DN 40
SKC 101,100 DN 1,900
DB INSURANCE 73,900 DN 1,300
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
Grandson calls ex-President Chun Doo-hwan 'slaughterer'
Defense ministry raided over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week