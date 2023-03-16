KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KCC 214,000 DN 3,000
SKBP 59,000 DN 500
SKNetworks 4,345 DN 70
ORION Holdings 15,280 DN 210
KEPCO 17,300 DN 30
ShinpoongPharm 17,280 DN 1,470
HyundaiElev 25,550 DN 500
Hanon Systems 8,380 DN 120
SK 162,900 DN 3,100
SAMSUNG SDS 117,300 DN 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,000 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,195 DN 75
S-1 54,900 UP 3,100
SamsungSecu 30,550 DN 400
SKTelecom 47,200 DN 400
Handsome 24,350 DN 450
Hanchem 199,500 UP 4,500
KG DONGBU STL 8,690 DN 80
ZINUS 27,900 DN 900
DWS 41,150 DN 1,100
TaekwangInd 720,000 DN 6,000
Boryung 8,110 DN 440
SSANGYONGCNE 5,710 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,400 UP 300
LG Corp. 90,900 UP 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,800 DN 500
KAL 22,350 UP 200
SGBC 52,300 DN 100
Hyosung 64,200 DN 200
Nongshim 349,500 DN 3,500
Shinsegae 207,500 0
Ottogi 431,500 DN 4,500
GS Retail 27,350 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 323,000 DN 3,500
GCH Corp 14,640 DN 350
LOTTE 28,050 DN 600
LotteChilsung 158,000 DN 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,700 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 308,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
Grandson calls ex-President Chun Doo-hwan 'slaughterer'
-
Defense ministry raided over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week