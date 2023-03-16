KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,600 UP 350
Kangwonland 18,140 UP 10
LGELECTRONICS 117,500 UP 100
NAVER 197,100 UP 700
KEPCO KPS 36,900 DN 350
TKG Huchems 18,880 DN 160
JB Financial Group 8,850 DN 260
LG H&H 559,000 DN 31,000
Kakao 59,900 UP 600
LGCHEM 730,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 72,900 UP 500
NCsoft 372,500 DN 8,000
ShinhanGroup 34,450 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,400 DN 700
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,000 DN 800
COSMAX 75,100 DN 2,900
KIWOOM 94,700 DN 800
DSME 23,900 DN 200
HDSINFRA 7,450 DN 230
Celltrion 151,600 UP 400
DWEC 4,170 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 12,780 DN 300
DONGSUH 18,700 DN 240
COWAY 48,900 DN 900
KT&G 87,200 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,360 DN 330
Doosanfc 33,800 DN 1,400
LG Display 14,170 UP 80
SamsungEng 29,500 DN 700
SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,500 DN 800
PanOcean 5,730 DN 170
SAMSUNG CARD 29,450 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 19,180 UP 390
LOTTE CONF 107,000 DN 4,300
KT 29,700 DN 400
IBK 9,600 DN 40
LG Uplus 10,820 DN 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 DN 2,200
LOTTE TOUR 12,270 UP 50
(MORE)
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
Grandson calls ex-President Chun Doo-hwan 'slaughterer'
-
Defense ministry raided over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week