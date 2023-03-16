HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,600 UP 350

Kangwonland 18,140 UP 10

LGELECTRONICS 117,500 UP 100

NAVER 197,100 UP 700

KEPCO KPS 36,900 DN 350

TKG Huchems 18,880 DN 160

JB Financial Group 8,850 DN 260

LG H&H 559,000 DN 31,000

Kakao 59,900 UP 600

LGCHEM 730,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO E&C 72,900 UP 500

NCsoft 372,500 DN 8,000

ShinhanGroup 34,450 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,400 DN 700

HANATOUR SERVICE 58,000 DN 800

COSMAX 75,100 DN 2,900

KIWOOM 94,700 DN 800

DSME 23,900 DN 200

HDSINFRA 7,450 DN 230

Celltrion 151,600 UP 400

DWEC 4,170 DN 100

Asiana Airlines 12,780 DN 300

DONGSUH 18,700 DN 240

COWAY 48,900 DN 900

KT&G 87,200 UP 300

Doosan Enerbility 17,360 DN 330

Doosanfc 33,800 DN 1,400

LG Display 14,170 UP 80

SamsungEng 29,500 DN 700

SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 DN 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 78,500 DN 800

PanOcean 5,730 DN 170

SAMSUNG CARD 29,450 DN 300

CheilWorldwide 19,180 UP 390

LOTTE CONF 107,000 DN 4,300

KT 29,700 DN 400

IBK 9,600 DN 40

LG Uplus 10,820 DN 30

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 DN 2,200

LOTTE TOUR 12,270 UP 50

(MORE)