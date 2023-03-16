KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,700 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20250 DN550
CJ LOGISTICS 76,900 DN 600
HITEJINRO 22,200 DN 50
DOOSAN 103,300 0
DL 51,700 DN 1,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,850 DN 340
KIA CORP. 79,100 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 18,600 DN 260
OCI 92,400 DN 1,800
LS ELECTRIC 55,300 DN 800
KorZinc 535,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,895 DN 115
HyundaiMipoDock 63,700 DN 1,900
IS DONGSEO 40,750 DN 1,100
S-Oil 76,200 DN 3,300
LG Innotek 253,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,000 UP 1,200
HMM 20,300 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 54,200 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 DN 2,400
Mobis 214,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 95,800 DN 3,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,700 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,900 DN 500
Fila Holdings 37,850 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,500 UP 600
KIH 53,300 DN 1,600
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,650 DN 1,350
FOOSUNG 12,120 UP 70
LIG Nex1 68,400 DN 1,900
HANWHA LIFE 2,495 DN 125
GS 38,950 DN 800
AMOREPACIFIC 124,200 DN 2,000
SK Innovation 163,500 DN 1,700
POONGSAN 36,250 DN 1,150
KBFinancialGroup 48,050 DN 950
Hansae 15,790 DN 610
Youngone Corp 45,050 DN 750
(MORE)
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week