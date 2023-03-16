KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 74,200 UP 1,600
GKL 18,530 UP 30
KOLON IND 40,200 0
HanmiPharm 259,500 UP 9,500
SD Biosensor 20,550 UP 350
Meritz Financial 41,750 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 6,170 DN 100
emart 105,900 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 DN650
KOLMAR KOREA 37,250 DN 950
PIAM 36,450 DN 1,000
HANJINKAL 45,050 DN 1,750
CHONGKUNDANG 78,200 DN 300
DoubleUGames 41,800 DN 100
HL MANDO 44,650 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 UP 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,650 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,410 DN 320
Netmarble 57,100 UP 800
KRAFTON 156,100 DN 1,900
HD HYUNDAI 56,100 DN 900
ORION 132,300 UP 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 28,750 DN 850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,100 DN 60
BGF Retail 175,800 DN 1,300
SKCHEM 73,300 DN 1,100
HDC-OP 11,210 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 425,500 UP 18,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 410,500 UP 5,000
HANILCMT 11,240 DN 130
SKBS 66,200 DN 2,100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,950 DN 150
KakaoBank 24,150 DN 200
HYBE 176,500 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 61,400 DN 600
LG Energy Solution 576,000 UP 11,000
DL E&C 32,350 DN 550
kakaopay 59,600 DN 700
K Car 11,050 DN 100
SKSQUARE 36,000 UP 350
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
Grandson calls ex-President Chun Doo-hwan 'slaughterer'
Defense ministry raided over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence
S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week