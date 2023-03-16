S. Korean Bond Yields on March 16, 2023
All News 16:43 March 16, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.385 3.469 -8.4
2-year TB 3.447 3.523 -7.6
3-year TB 3.400 3.473 -7.3
10-year TB 3.394 3.418 -2.4
2-year MSB 3.455 3.529 -7.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.098 4.169 -7.1
91-day CD None None None
(END)
