NSN to raise 6.5 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- NSN Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 6.5 billion won (US$5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 13 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)