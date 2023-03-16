Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NSN to raise 6.5 bln won via stock sale

All News 19:18 March 16, 2023

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- NSN Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 6.5 billion won (US$5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 13 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
