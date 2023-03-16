Live bullet found at Incheon airport terminal
INCHEON, March 16 (Yonhap) -- A live bullet was discovered at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Thursday, just one week after two live rounds were found on a plane, delaying its departure from the country's primary airport.
Airport police said they received a report at 4:23 p.m. that a live bullet was found in the departure hall on the third floor of Passenger Terminal 1. It was discovered by a cleaner who was segregating waste, they said.
Authorities conducted a search of the area, but no additional bullets were found. The ammunition will be sent to the National Forensic Service for examination, police said.
Last Friday, two live bullets were discovered on a Manila-bound Korean Air Lines plane as it was about to take off from the airport, resulting in the evacuation of all 230 people aboard and a delay of nearly four hours.
(END)
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects tactical guided weapons test apparently targeting S. Korean military airport: state media
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
Grandson calls ex-President Chun Doo-hwan 'slaughterer'
-
Defense ministry raided over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires one apparent ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea ahead of planned S. Korea-Japan summit