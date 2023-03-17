Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean, Japanese leaders move 'toward future,' bury past history (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls for 'S. Korea, Japan to open new era,' Kishida 'agrees to resume shuttle diplomacy' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan inherits apology for forced labor, does not mention measures in response to S. Korean solution (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan declare GSOMIA normalization, agree to create 'economic security dialogue' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korean, Japanese leaders restore shuttle diplomacy, pledge to 'open new era' (Segye Times)
-- Full normalization of GSOMIA, creation of economic security dialogue (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan restore GSOMIA, shuttle diplomacy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kishida demands comfort women agreement be enforced, does not apologize for wartime forced labor (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, Japan join hands, say, 'Let's prepare for future together' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon says, 'New era of S. Korea-Japan cooperation' will be ushered in; economic security dialogue to be launched (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon, Kishida say, 'S. Korea, Japan will work to open new era' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- National interest not 'zero-sum game': Yoon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Kishida vow new era of ties (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon sees Korea-Japan relations as 'win-win' (Korea Times)
