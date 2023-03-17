Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:03 March 17, 2023

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean, Japanese leaders move 'toward future,' bury past history (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls for 'S. Korea, Japan to open new era,' Kishida 'agrees to resume shuttle diplomacy' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan inherits apology for forced labor, does not mention measures in response to S. Korean solution (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan declare GSOMIA normalization, agree to create 'economic security dialogue' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korean, Japanese leaders restore shuttle diplomacy, pledge to 'open new era' (Segye Times)
-- Full normalization of GSOMIA, creation of economic security dialogue (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan restore GSOMIA, shuttle diplomacy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kishida demands comfort women agreement be enforced, does not apologize for wartime forced labor (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, Japan join hands, say, 'Let's prepare for future together' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon says, 'New era of S. Korea-Japan cooperation' will be ushered in; economic security dialogue to be launched (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon, Kishida say, 'S. Korea, Japan will work to open new era' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- National interest not 'zero-sum game': Yoon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Kishida vow new era of ties (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon sees Korea-Japan relations as 'win-win' (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!