BTS' J-Hope says schedule for military enlistment fixed

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, has said the date for his enlistment in the military has been set.

He, however, did not reveal the exact date, apparently hoping to make his future entry to a military boot camp a low-profile event.

"I can't give you the details, but I have the date of my enlistment already. It's time to get ready," he said during a live broadcast on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, Thursday.

"I think it is right to fulfill my duty as soon as possible and show you a maturer side of myself," he added.

A concept photo for BTS member J-Hope's digital solo single "on the street," provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Last month, the group's agency, BigHit Music, said the dancer-rapper would begin the process of enlistment by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement, without providing a specific time frame for the entry.

He will become the second member of BTS to enroll in the military, following the oldest member, Jin, who began his military service in December.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

J-Hope, born in 1994, previously had his enlistment delayed until the end of 2024 under a revised law that allows pop stars to postpone their service until age 30.

The 29-year-old released "on the street," featuring American rapper and producer J. Cole, on March 3. The solo track topped the iTunes Top Songs charts of 80 territories around the world and debuted at No. 60 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

