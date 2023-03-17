BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Jimin of K-pop superstar BTS will release a song to be included on his first solo album and its music video Friday, the group's agency said.
"Set Me Free Pt. 2" will hit music services around the world at 1 p.m., BigHit Music said.
The song is part of the vocalist's first individual album, "Face," set to roll out a week later.
The album depicts the singer facing himself and preparing for his new start as a soloist after the pandemic, according to the agency.
"Set Me Free Pt. 2" is a hip-hop song about his resolution to move forward freely, without being bound to such feelings as pain, sadness and hollowness, it added.
Debuting in 2013 as a member of the septet, Jimin has shown his unique colors through his solo songs "Lie," "Serendipity" and "With You," with the last one on the original soundtrack of the popular tvN drama "Our Blues."
Most recently, he collaborated with BIGBANG vocalist Taeyang on "Vibe."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
-
Grandson calls ex-President Chun Doo-hwan 'slaughterer'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires one apparent ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit: military
-
(3rd LD) Yoon arrives in Japan for summit with Kishida
-
(7th LD) Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan