Friday's weather forecast

March 17, 2023

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/01 Sunny 20

Incheon 11/01 Sunny 20

Suwon 14/00 Sunny 20

Cheongju 14/02 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 15/01 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 14/-4 Sunny 20

Gangneung 12/04 Sunny 20

Jeonju 14/03 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 16/04 Cloudy 30

Jeju 13/09 Sunny 70

Daegu 14/04 Cloudy 30

Busan 14/08 Sunny 60

