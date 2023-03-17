Seoul stocks open higher as banking jitters ease
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Friday on news that a group of banks would throw a lifeline to a troubled U.S. bank.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 15.84 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,393.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, Wall Street finished up after 11 American banks vowed to inject US$30 billion into the ailing San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, reassuring investors of the financial soundness of the U.S. banking system.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.17 percent, the S&P 500 added 1.76 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.48 percent.
In Seoul, top-cap Samsung Electronics advanced 1.84 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix jumped 5.06 percent.
Internet giant Naver climbed 1.47 percent, and Kakao, the operator of South Korea's dominant messaging app, KakaoTalk, rose 1 percent.
Battery makers lost ground, with LG energy Solutions edging down 2.43 percent and Samsung SDI losing 2.3 percent. Chemical giant LG Chem declined 2.19 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,302.9 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 10.1 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
-
Grandson calls ex-President Chun Doo-hwan 'slaughterer'
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit: military
-
(7th LD) Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan
-
(3rd LD) Yoon arrives in Japan for summit with Kishida
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires one apparent ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit