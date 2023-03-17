Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO to relocate its headquarters to industrial city of Pohang

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Shareholders of POSCO Holdings Inc. approved a proposal Friday to relocate the headquarters of the country's top steelmaker.

Last month, the company's board of directors proposed the relocation of its headquarters to Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

In 2022, the steelmaker transformed into a holding company, and faced backlash from citizens in Pohang as it decided to locate its headquarters in Seoul.

POSCO's steel mills and other major facilities are located in the regional city.

