POSCO to relocate its headquarters to industrial city of Pohang
All News 11:06 March 17, 2023
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Shareholders of POSCO Holdings Inc. approved a proposal Friday to relocate the headquarters of the country's top steelmaker.
Last month, the company's board of directors proposed the relocation of its headquarters to Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
In 2022, the steelmaker transformed into a holding company, and faced backlash from citizens in Pohang as it decided to locate its headquarters in Seoul.
POSCO's steel mills and other major facilities are located in the regional city.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
Most Saved
-
59 pct oppose forced labor compensation plan: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
(News Focus) Online car selling platforms gain momentum in S. Korea
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
-
Grandson calls ex-President Chun Doo-hwan 'slaughterer'
-
(7th LD) Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit: military
-
(3rd LD) Yoon arrives in Japan for summit with Kishida
-
(LEAD) N. Korea test-fired Hwasong-17 ICBM in warning to enemies holding allied drills: state media