Summary of inter-Korean news this week

Seoul unveils steps to improve resettlement support for N. Korean defectors

SEOUL -- South Korea decided to increase the level of support for North Korean defectors' resettlement to better protect their new-found livelihoods here, the unification ministry said Thursday.

The ministry opted to raise the resettlement basic subsidy for North Korean defectors by 1 million won (US$760) to 9 million won per one-person household, marking the first hike for the program in four years.



(LEAD) Yoon warns N. Korea will pay for provocations

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Thursday that North Korea will certainly pay for provocations as he attended an emergency security meeting following the North's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Yoon attended the National Security Council meeting right before he headed to Tokyo for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida where security cooperation against the North's nuclear and missile threats are expected to be a key topic.

