Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Seoul unveils steps to improve resettlement support for N. Korean defectors
SEOUL -- South Korea decided to increase the level of support for North Korean defectors' resettlement to better protect their new-found livelihoods here, the unification ministry said Thursday.
The ministry opted to raise the resettlement basic subsidy for North Korean defectors by 1 million won (US$760) to 9 million won per one-person household, marking the first hike for the program in four years.
------------
(LEAD) Yoon warns N. Korea will pay for provocations
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Thursday that North Korea will certainly pay for provocations as he attended an emergency security meeting following the North's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Yoon attended the National Security Council meeting right before he headed to Tokyo for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida where security cooperation against the North's nuclear and missile threats are expected to be a key topic.
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims forced labor compensation plan may lead to military consequences
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(7th LD) Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit: military
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
BTS' J-Hope says schedule for military enlistment fixed
-
(LEAD) N. Korea test-fired Hwasong-17 ICBM in warning to enemies holding allied drills: state media