Key developments on North Korea this week

March 17, 2023

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

March 13 -- N. Korea fired 2 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine Sunday: KCNA

Key S. Korea-U.S. military exercise begins; N. Korea likely to respond with more provocations

14 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

15 -- N. Korea confirms firing of 2 ground-to-ground ballistic missiles Tuesday

16 -- N. Korea fires one ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit: military

Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan

17 -- N. Korea test-fired Hwasong-17 ICBM in warning to enemies holding allied drills: state media

Allies to resume large-scale amphibious drills next week after 5-year hiatus
