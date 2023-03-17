Sherman backs S. Korea's push for mending ties with Japan: ministry
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- A senior United States diplomat on Friday expressed support for South Korea's determination to develop relations between Seoul and Tokyo following a summit between the neighboring countries the previous day, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
In her phone consultations with her South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun-dong, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed "strong support" for President Yoon Suk Yeol's "determination and leadership for the future-oriented development of the South Korea-Japan relationship," the ministry said.
Yoon held summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday amid Washington's campaign to bolster trilateral security cooperation with the two key regional allies to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The State Department said in its press release that Sherman "expressed her appreciation" for efforts by South Korea and Japan "to improve bilateral relations" during the phone talks.
The two sides also agreed Yoon's upcoming state visit to the U.S. on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Seoul-Washington alliance will serve as a "historic opportunity" to further develop the alliance, according to the ministry.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims forced labor compensation plan may lead to military consequences
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(7th LD) Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit: military
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
BTS' J-Hope says schedule for military enlistment fixed
-
(LEAD) N. Korea test-fired Hwasong-17 ICBM in warning to enemies holding allied drills: state media