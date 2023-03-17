Sherman backs S. Korea's push for mending ties with Japan: ministry

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- A senior United States diplomat on Friday expressed support for South Korea's determination to develop relations between Seoul and Tokyo following a summit between the neighboring countries the previous day, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

In her phone consultations with her South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun-dong, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed "strong support" for President Yoon Suk Yeol's "determination and leadership for the future-oriented development of the South Korea-Japan relationship," the ministry said.

Yoon held summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday amid Washington's campaign to bolster trilateral security cooperation with the two key regional allies to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The State Department said in its press release that Sherman "expressed her appreciation" for efforts by South Korea and Japan "to improve bilateral relations" during the phone talks.

The two sides also agreed Yoon's upcoming state visit to the U.S. on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Seoul-Washington alliance will serve as a "historic opportunity" to further develop the alliance, according to the ministry.



South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong (L) and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman pose for a photo during their meeting in Washington on Feb. 14, 2023, in this photo provided by the South Korean Embassy in the U.S. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

