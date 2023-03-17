KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE TOUR 12,580 UP 310
Kakao 60,200 UP 300
NAVER 198,000 UP 900
NCsoft 383,500 UP 11,000
Kangwonland 18,920 UP 780
SK 165,000 UP 2,100
Hanon Systems 8,560 UP 180
IBK 9,730 UP 130
CheilWorldwide 19,120 DN 60
LOTTE CONF 106,700 DN 300
Kogas 27,150 UP 1,450
SamsungF&MIns 215,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,000 UP 820
KT&G 91,800 UP 4,600
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 109,600 UP 2,500
Doosan Enerbility 17,090 DN 270
Doosanfc 33,950 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20900 UP650
LG Uplus 10,810 DN 10
KT 29,650 DN 50
LG Display 14,540 UP 370
DONGSUH 19,560 UP 860
PanOcean 5,710 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 29,650 UP 200
SamsungEng 29,900 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 176,600 UP 2,600
AmoreG 36,450 UP 550
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
LotteChilsung 158,900 UP 900
POSCO Holdings 321,000 DN 2,000
Hyosung 64,400 UP 200
GCH Corp 15,340 UP 700
LOTTE 28,500 UP 450
GS E&C 21,300 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 721,000 DN 18,000
DB INSURANCE 73,500 DN 400
DongwonInd 49,850 UP 850
NHIS 8,540 DN 50
SamsungElec 61,300 UP 1,400
