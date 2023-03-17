SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LOTTE TOUR 12,580 UP 310

Kakao 60,200 UP 300

NAVER 198,000 UP 900

NCsoft 383,500 UP 11,000

Kangwonland 18,920 UP 780

SK 165,000 UP 2,100

Hanon Systems 8,560 UP 180

IBK 9,730 UP 130

CheilWorldwide 19,120 DN 60

LOTTE CONF 106,700 DN 300

Kogas 27,150 UP 1,450

SamsungF&MIns 215,500 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,000 UP 820

KT&G 91,800 UP 4,600

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 109,600 UP 2,500

Doosan Enerbility 17,090 DN 270

Doosanfc 33,950 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20900 UP650

LG Uplus 10,810 DN 10

KT 29,650 DN 50

LG Display 14,540 UP 370

DONGSUH 19,560 UP 860

PanOcean 5,710 DN 20

SAMSUNG CARD 29,650 UP 200

SamsungEng 29,900 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 176,600 UP 2,600

AmoreG 36,450 UP 550

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

LotteChilsung 158,900 UP 900

POSCO Holdings 321,000 DN 2,000

Hyosung 64,400 UP 200

GCH Corp 15,340 UP 700

LOTTE 28,500 UP 450

GS E&C 21,300 UP 300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 721,000 DN 18,000

DB INSURANCE 73,500 DN 400

DongwonInd 49,850 UP 850

NHIS 8,540 DN 50

SamsungElec 61,300 UP 1,400

(MORE)