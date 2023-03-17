KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KPIC 157,100 DN 2,000
GC Corp 118,100 UP 2,500
SLCORP 25,650 UP 150
Yuhan 51,700 UP 1,000
LS 69,700 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES95700 UP900
Celltrion 156,500 UP 4,900
DSME 23,400 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 36,850 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,550 DN 850
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,500 UP 800
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,600 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,205 UP 10
SAMSUNG SDS 119,200 UP 1,900
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,000 UP 3,000
COSMAX 76,200 UP 1,100
HDSINFRA 7,400 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 117,900 UP 400
KIH 53,100 DN 200
KIWOOM 96,700 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,750 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 311,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 72,500 DN 400
LGCHEM 702,000 DN 28,000
TKG Huchems 18,830 DN 50
JB Financial Group 8,730 DN 120
GS 39,750 UP 800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,200 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,550 DN 50
DWEC 4,200 UP 30
ShinhanGroup 34,550 UP 100
LG H&H 567,000 UP 8,000
LG Innotek 253,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 4,910 UP 15
HyundaiMipoDock 64,100 UP 400
SKC 99,800 DN 1,300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,450 UP 60
S-Oil 76,400 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 UP 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,100 DN 3,900
(MORE)
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims forced labor compensation plan may lead to military consequences
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
(7th LD) Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit: military
BTS' J-Hope says schedule for military enlistment fixed
(LEAD) N. Korea test-fired Hwasong-17 ICBM in warning to enemies holding allied drills: state media