OCI 92,400 0

HMM 20,400 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 41,100 UP 350

HYUNDAI WIA 54,700 UP 500

KumhoPetrochem 139,700 DN 2,300

KorZinc 527,000 DN 8,000

DongkukStlMill 12,000 UP 150

TaihanElecWire 1,440 UP 28

Hyundai M&F INS 34,550 UP 400

LX INT 29,300 UP 700

KCC 216,500 UP 2,500

SKBP 62,000 UP 3,000

LG Corp. 90,500 DN 400

Daewoong 14,850 UP 220

SSANGYONGCNE 5,790 UP 80

POSCO CHEMICAL 252,500 DN 17,000

TaekwangInd 714,000 DN 6,000

KAL 22,700 UP 350

Nongshim 363,000 UP 13,500

Boryung 8,300 UP 190

SGBC 49,600 DN 2,700

Shinsegae 206,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 54,300 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,500 UP 700

Ottogi 432,000 UP 500

GS Retail 26,700 DN 650

HyundaiEng&Const 36,200 DN 550

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,850 UP 100

Hanwha 25,100 UP 200

DL 51,300 DN 400

KIA CORP. 80,200 UP 1,100

SK hynix 84,000 UP 5,000

Youngpoong 555,000 DN 8,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,710 DN 140

CJ 95,600 UP 300

DB HiTek 48,300 UP 1,150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,800 UP 3,300

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,300 UP 650

LIG Nex1 69,200 UP 800

Fila Holdings 38,400 UP 550

(MORE)